UTEC Gets Offshore Wind Survey Job in Taiwan

UTEC, a geo-services brand in Acteon’s Data and Robotics division, has been awarded an offshore survey and positioning contract for the Taiwan Power Company's (TPC) Phase 2 offshore wind farm project in Taiwan.

The contract further reinforces UTEC’s foothold in Taiwan building on its initial entry in 2019.

As part of the geo-services scope of work, UTEC will deliver onshore dimensional control, bathymetric survey, positioning support during offshore pin pile installation and as-built survey of foundation jackets.

Using its expertise in subsea positioning, UTEC, in close communication with the customer, has developed a solution to support the installation of pin piles aligning with the target installation accuracy.

The services will be provided on board three offshore installation vessels and several onshore fabrication facilities. The fieldwork will start in the second quarter of 2024 and could be extended into 2025.

“This award builds on our growing track record in the Taiwanese renewables market. UTEC delivers a unique local solution in the Asia-Pacific and Australasia regions using the experience acquired over a decade of operations in Asia’s offshore wind industry and its track record in Europe’s renewables market,” said Nadir Rahmatullah, Regional Director for Asia Pacific and Middle East, UTEC.

UTEC is also extending its partnership with offshore energy services company to provide trenching survey services on another wind farm offshore Taiwan. It will support the second phase of the project involving trenching for inter-array and export cables in water depths ranging from 7 to 40 m.

UTEC will provide equipment and personnel for online survey, surface positioning and offline data processing and reporting on board an anchor handling tug supply vessel. The equipment includes the Veripos LD8 receivers, iXBlue Octans Surface gyrocompass and Vaisala digital barometers.

UTEC also provided trenching survey support on the first phase of the project, which was completed in November 2023. Upon completion, the wind farm will generate approximately 2.4 TWh of clean energy annually.

TCP’s Phase 2 offshore wind project was initiated in June 2020. As part of the project, 31 9.5-MW wind turbines will be installed to reach a total installed capacity of 294.5 MW. The onshore electrical room, which is an important relay point between the offshore wind farm and the Changyi Switching Station serving as the grid-connected base, will be constructed by Star Energy. It is expected to be completed in 2024.