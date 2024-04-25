Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
KOIL Energy Lands Multi-Million-Dollar Subsea Deal

© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Houston-based subsea equipment and services specialist Koil Energy has secured a contract for a subsea safety control system from a major international energy company.

The multi-million-dollar contract encompasses the engineering, procurement, manufacturing, installation and testing of KOIL’s technical solution for subsea safety control systems.

The company did not disclose the exact value of the contract, nor the name of the client.

“This contract stands as a testament to our team’s achievements in developing integrated solutions. We are thrilled to have earned the trust of our customer, allowing us to undertake this project that will enhance the safety of their offshore facility,” said Erik Wiik, the CEO of KOIL Energy, said:

KOIL Energy will perform engineering and procurement activities during 2024 followed by manufacturing at its state-of-the-art production facility in Houston during 2025.

Installation and testing will be carried out at the client’s dedicated integration site, Koil Energy said.

