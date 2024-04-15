Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MOL Ups Offshore Wind Game with New Deals

Rendering of Japan's first coastal module carrier (Credit: MOL)
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has signed a basic contract for the marine transport of offshore wind components with JFE Engineering Corporation, while also agreeing to build a new module carrier vessel with Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering.

This will be first coastal module carrier in Japan to transport components for offshore wind turbine foundation components, according to MOL. MOL Drybulk

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the spring of 2026, and will then engage in the coastal transport of offshore wind turbine foundations from JFE Engineering's manufacturing base in Kasaoka-shi, Okayama Prefecture to offshore wind turbine construction sites in Japan.

In April, JFE Engineering began production of monopiles used to build the foundation for offshore wind power generation. MOL Coastal Shipping will operate the vessel under the management of MOL Drybulk.

The new ship will feature the latest design already proven effective in the European market. It will be equipped with a dynamic positioning system (DPS) and offer higher weather resistance than non-self-propelled barges, providing direct delivery of cargo to self-elevating platform (SEP) vessels at offshore wind power construction sites.

The module carrier has a flat deck so that it can directly load wind turbine components, such as monopiles, towers, blades, nacelles, and floating foundations, from the stern and sides of the vessel using multi-axle trucks and so on.

As Japan's offshore wind power generation progresses, demand for wind turbine components in domestic transport is expected to increase in a variety of scenarios.

MOL Drybulk currently operates a 3,700-ton class module carrier on a time charter basis to transport onshore and offshore wind turbine components, plant cargo, marine equipment, and so on in waters off the coast of Asia.

