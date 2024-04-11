Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Venterra’s GDG to Provide Geophysical Services for Polish Offshore Wind Farm

Illustration (Credit: Venterra Group)

Venterra Group's company Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions (GDG), a global offshore wind services provider, has secured a contract to provide early supervisory and investigatory geophysical and geotechnical services for the Baltica 1 offshore wind farm.

As part of the contract with Poland’s PGE Baltica, GDG will provide services which include the development of a ground model and the conceptual design of foundations for subsequent design stages for the Baltica 1 offshore wind farm.

Having worked in Poland for more than a decade and establishing a local presence in 2022, Venterra has been at the forefront of delivering specialist technical services for several Polish offshore wind farm projects, including Baltica 2 and Baltica 3.

The insights and in-depth technical understanding gained from these projects have provided the Venterra Geoscience and Venterra Design teams with the information on the ground conditions in the Baltic Sea, which is expected offer a significant advantage for the Baltica 1 project.

"We are thrilled to be selected to deliver design services for the Baltica 1 offshore wind farm project.

This appointment by PGE Baltica is a significant acknowledgment of our teams' technical proficiency and the breadth of specialist services we offer including geoscience, advisory, and design capabilities from concept through to detailed engineering.

“Venterra is fully committed to supporting Poland achieving the 5.9GW capacity target by 2030, and hopefully further supporting the expansion of capacities. We are delighted to be working alongside such a prestigious client as PGE and look forward to supporting the success of this landmark project,” said Paul Doherty, Venterra’s Executive Vice President for Engineering.

Baltica 1, set to be a 900 MW wind farm located approximately 80 km off the Polish coast, is one of several projects currently being developed by PGE in the Baltic Sea. Situated in the Central Shoal area, north of the Baltica 2 and Baltica 3 projects, Baltica 1 has already secured a location permit and a connection agreement, positioning it as a crucial project in Poland's offshore wind sector.

