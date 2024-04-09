Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Bourbon Orders Six Crewboats from Piriou

(Image: Bourbon)
(Image: Bourbon)

Bourbon Mobility on Tuesday announced it has ordered six new crewboats from shipbuilder PIRIOU for scheduled delivery in 2025.

These new Surfer-type vessels will enhance the fleet operating in West Africa, offering customers a balance between modularity, comfort and energy efficiency, Bourbon said, noting the newbuilds aim to reduce fuel consumption by 20%.

With a length of 27 meters and a maximum speed of 30 kts, these Surfers will be able to carry between 50 and 70 passengers, depending on the chosen configuration, and offer two deck spaces for cargo (40m2 at the stern and 20m2 at the front), versatility highly appreciated by customers. These connected vessels will enable real-time data analysis for continuous fuel consumption optimization or engine operating parameters.

This energy performance is the result of R&D project led by the Bourbon Mobility teams in collaboration with the MAURIC naval architecture firm for the Surfer's conception and design, in particular for the vessel's hydrodynamic lines and its optimized propulsion system and the PIRIOU shipyard for the construction.

The navigation bridge has been completely redesigned with improved control stations allowing better visibility for the pilot and the very latest navigation equipment (radar, electronic chart).



