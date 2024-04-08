Norwind Offshore Orders Seaonics' Fully-Electric Crane CSOV Newbuild

Norwegian offshore-wind focused vessel owner Norwind Offshore has placed an order for a stand-alone fully electric crane from Seaonics for its newbuild vessel Norwind Helm.

The order is for an ECMC 7t-3D crane, and follows the delivery of Seaonics' first electric gangway system to Norwind Hurricane commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) in March 2024.

The crane is to be installed in connection with the delivery of the newbuild from Vard Brattvaag end of November 2024 and Norwind Helm will be the first CSOV with two 3D cranes installed.

This delivery is in addition to the ECMC Gangway with integrated 3D crane that Seaonics is already delivering to the same vessel. The ECMC Crane will be delivered and commissioned during the summer.

“We are honoured to extend our collaboration with Norwind Offshore and the sale of our flagship ECMC 3D Crane. We are pleased that we have together found a solution to upgrade the vessel with the stand-alone crane in addition to the Seaonics gangway system with integrated 3D crane,” said Petter Nesset, Sales Manager at Seaonics.

“We are happy to have local suppliers who develop and deliver the very best in the technology that our vessels need to serve our customers. We look forward to receiving an additional 3D crane alongside the already ordered ECMC gangway system, both of which will be installed on our next newbuild to be delivered by Vard Brattvaag at the end of this year," added Roy Ove Standal, COO at Norwind Offshore.