Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nine Injured in Pemex Platform Fire

Source: Pemex
Source: Pemex

Mexico's state energy company Pemex said on Saturday that a fire broke out at one of its platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, adding that it had activated emergency protocols and contained it but that nine workers were injured in the accident.

Pemex said in a statement that two of the workers were its own employees and seven were from other companies, adding that none were severely injured.

The fire broke out late afternoon in a part of the Akal B platform where gas pipelines are located.

Videos and photographs apparently taken from a boat near the platform and shared on social media showed huge plumes of black smoke rising from oil and gas infrastructure. Reuters was not able to independently verify the content.


(Reuters - Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Offshore Industry News

Related Offshore News

(Credit: MOL)

MOL Puts FSRU for Indonesia's Jawa 1 LNG Power Plant Into...
(Credit: Seaway7)

Seaway7 Gets Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Job

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

4H JENA Engineering: The Data Collectors

4H JENA Engineering: The Data

Current News

BP in Talks to Sell Some Trinidad Upstream Assets to Perenco

BP in Talks to Sell Some Trini

Bordelon Marine Renews Charter Deal with Oceaneering

Bordelon Marine Renews Charter

One Dead, Two Seriously Injured After Fire Hit Pemex Oil Platform

One Dead, Two Seriously Injure

Ulstein Verft Launches CSOV Olympic Boreas

Ulstein Verft Launches CSOV Ol

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine