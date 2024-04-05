Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MOL Puts FSRU for Indonesia's Jawa 1 LNG Power Plant Into Operation

(Credit: MOL)
(Credit: MOL)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has started commercial operation of the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Jawa Satu for the Jawa 1 LNG-fired power plant in Indonesia.

MOL owns the FSRU through PT Jawa Satu Regas (JSR), jointly established by PT Pertamina (Persero), Marubeni Corporation, Sojitz Corporation, and other partners.

Built by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea, the Jawa Satu FSRU has a storage capacity of 170,000 m3, with 300 MMcsfd of regasification capacity.

The MOL-operated Jawa Satu will receive LNG for power generation from LNG carriers via the ship-to-ship transfer operation, store it, regasify it, and supply it to PT Jawa Satu Power, jointly established by Pertamina, Marubeni and Sojitz, which operates a large-scale LNG-fired power plant in West Java, Indonesia, with a generating capacity of 1,760 MW.

This is the first ‘gas-to-power’ project in Asia, where power generation facilities and gas-related facilities using FSRU are being developed as an integral element of the power generation process.

Electricity generated by the plant will be supplied to PT. PLN (Persero) (PLN), Indonesia’s state-owned electricity company, for 25 years.

Leveraging its experience and expertise of owning and operating an FSRU, MOL plans a proactive approach to participating in and contributing to various value chains in the clean energy industry from upstream to downstream, not limited to transport services.

Offshore LNG Vessels Industry News Activity Asia FSRU

Related Offshore News

FPSO Pyrenees Venture (Credit: MODEC)

Seatrium Scoops $259M Worth of Repairs and Upgrades Work
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Nebula Energy’s AG&P LNG Secures 20-Year LNG Terminal Deal...

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

4H JENA Engineering: The Data Collectors

4H JENA Engineering: The Data

Current News

Eni-HitecVision's Norwegian Offshore Wind JV Gets New CEO

Eni-HitecVision's Norwegian Of

MDL Assists Saipem on Gastrade’s LNG Development Off Greece

MDL Assists Saipem on Gastrade

Cedar LNG Inks 20-Year Commercial Offtake Deal and Proceeds with FLNG Design

Cedar LNG Inks 20-Year Commerc

SEACOR Marine Upgrades PSV with Hybrid Battery Power System

SEACOR Marine Upgrades PSV wit

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine