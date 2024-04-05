MOL Puts FSRU for Indonesia's Jawa 1 LNG Power Plant Into Operation

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has started commercial operation of the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Jawa Satu for the Jawa 1 LNG-fired power plant in Indonesia.

MOL owns the FSRU through PT Jawa Satu Regas (JSR), jointly established by PT Pertamina (Persero), Marubeni Corporation, Sojitz Corporation, and other partners.

Built by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea, the Jawa Satu FSRU has a storage capacity of 170,000 m3, with 300 MMcsfd of regasification capacity.

The MOL-operated Jawa Satu will receive LNG for power generation from LNG carriers via the ship-to-ship transfer operation, store it, regasify it, and supply it to PT Jawa Satu Power, jointly established by Pertamina, Marubeni and Sojitz, which operates a large-scale LNG-fired power plant in West Java, Indonesia, with a generating capacity of 1,760 MW.

This is the first ‘gas-to-power’ project in Asia, where power generation facilities and gas-related facilities using FSRU are being developed as an integral element of the power generation process.

Electricity generated by the plant will be supplied to PT. PLN (Persero) (PLN), Indonesia’s state-owned electricity company, for 25 years.

Leveraging its experience and expertise of owning and operating an FSRU, MOL plans a proactive approach to participating in and contributing to various value chains in the clean energy industry from upstream to downstream, not limited to transport services.