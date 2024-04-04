Con Edison, NGV Propose Offshore Wind Project for New Jersey

Con Edison Transmission and National Grid Ventures submitted a plan to carry offshore wind power to New Jersey's electric grid as the state aims to meet renewable energy goals, according to a press release on Thursday.

If awarded, the 'Garden State Energy Path' proposal involves building transmission infrastructure that would be operational by early 2029 and deliver about six gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind power, Con Edison said.

"This project is foundational to helping New Jersey reach its goal of 11 GW of offshore wind by 2040," it said.

Earlier this week, California’s grid operator recommended billions of dollars of new transmission projects to channel more electricity from offshore wind turbines as policymakers and regulators around the nation and the world boost green energy.

The New Jersey proposal's point of landfall would be at the Sea Girt National Guard Training Center, delivering power to the Howell Township-based Larrabee Tri-Collector Station.

Since the project will be underground, the wires will be shielded from severe weather events like storms that could cause interruptions for customers, according to Con Edison.

Pre-build infrastructure, used to lower the need to separately build for each project, will house the cables carrying the power created by four wind projects to the grid under the plan.





(Reuters - Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; editing by Costas Pitas)

