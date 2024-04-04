Craig International Wins Contract with QatarEnergy LNG

Oilfield procurement specialist Craig International has secured a contract with QatarEnergy LNG, underpinning the company’s growth in the Middle East.

The scope of Craig International’s contract with QatarEnergy LNG covers sourcing and supplying products and services for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO).

The three-year contract, which has a two-year extension option will be delivered by Craig International’s Qatar office, where the firm now employs 45 people, and is supported by the company’s headquarters in Aberdeen.

The firm’s team of procurement specialists will work alongside QatarEnergy LNG’s end users and technical authorities to ensure seamless sourcing and delivery to sites across Qatar.

“We are thrilled to extend our contract with such a major brand in the region and we are looking forward to building and nurturing a mutually beneficial relationship with QatarEnergy LNG.

“Having increased our headcount in the Middle East, from five in 2018 to over 70 today and expanded our supply chain, we’re demonstrating our commitment to the local market and are well-placed to meet the increasing demand for smart, efficient, and sustainable procurement.

“With an increasing focus on the energy transition in the region, there are significant opportunities for our sustainable, digital procurement offering in both the oil and gas and renewables sectors,” said Steve Gibson, Craig International’s director of Middle East operations.