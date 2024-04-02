Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Maurizio Coratella Named McDermott COO

Source: McDermott

McDermott has appointed Maurizio Coratella to be Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective May 1, 2024.

In his new role, Coratella will apply his more than three decades of industry leadership and engineering and construction expertise to continue the momentum established by the company's growing backlog and expanding energy transition practice. He will lead delivery of integrated engineering and construction solutions across the energy value chain—from concept to decommissioning.

"Maurizio's expertise is a strategic supplement to an already-robust executive team," said Michael McKelvy, President and CEO of McDermott. "He shares our commitment to safe, responsible project execution to exceed the evolving needs of our customers and shape the future of global energy infrastructure."

Coratella spent much of his career in executive, operations and project leadership roles at large, international engineering and construction firms. In this capacity, he had oversight of upstream, midstream and downstream operations as well as engineering and fabrication across global locations. Throughout his career, he has driven innovation and advanced the energy transition by leveraging new technologies throughout the engineering and construction project lifecycles.

Most recently, he was Chief Operating Officer of a startup focused on carbon reduction in the steel industry. His early career was spent in the onshore and power generation sectors of the industry and included various operations, project management and engineering positions for large LNG, power generation projects in international locations such as Italy, Egypt and the Middle East.

Coratella served on the Board of Directors of Siirtec Nigi SpA, an engineering firm serving the oil and gas industry. In addition to various executive and leadership certifications, he holds a masters degree in Industrial Engineering from Politecnico di Milano.

