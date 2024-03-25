New CTV Ordered for Polish Offshore Wind Sector

Singaporean shipbuilder Strategic Marine reports it has secured an order to construct a newbuild crew transfer vessel (CTV) for the Polish offshore wind sector.

The order comes from LOTOS Petrobaltic S.A., an ORLEN Group company, and will see the new vessel—a BMT-designed StratCat 27—delivered to Europe in September of this year.

This CTV will join the fleet managed by Miliana Shipmanagement Limited, owned by the LOTOS Petrobaltic capital group, which owns five offshore vessels. Technical Ship Management (TSM) will be responsible for the technical management of the vessel.

The vessel will reportedly be the first of its kind to service Poland's offshore wind farm market. It will enter service in the North Sea before going to work in the Polish exclusive economic zone of the Baltic Sea.

“The contract for the construction of a new CTV StratCat 27 vessel for Miliana Shipmanagement is another step for us towards developing our activities in the MEW sector and creating a fleet of vessels servicing Polish offshore wind farms,” said Grzegorz Strzelczyk, President of the Management Board of LOTOS Petrobaltic S.A.

Strzelczyk noted the firm intends to order additional CTVs in the future.

The StratCat 27 can accommodate up to 9 crew members and 24 passengers, and this particular vessel is is built with reinforced hull plating to operate in the more severe conditions of the Baltic Sea.

The StratCat 27 CTV meets IMO Tier III emission requirements and is "hybrid-ready", meaning it is built with space to accommodate a hybrid propulsion system at a later stage.