Lhyfe Gets $160M Government Grant for Large-Scale Production of Green Hydrogen

French green hydrogen production specialist Lhyfe has received financial support from the French government for the construction of a green hydrogen production plant with an installed electrolysis capacity of 100 MW near Le Havre.

The $162 million (€149 million) grant will support the project as part of which Lhyfe intends to produce up to 34 tonnes of green hydrogen per day near the Grand Canal du Havre, one of Europe's largest industrial port areas.

The site is close to the Yara plant in Le Havre, whose decarbonization roadmap includes the use of green hydrogen. According to Lhyfe, Yara is interested in and supports the project, and will explore with Lhyfe all possible collaborations to decarbonize its industrial process.

The Lhyfe production site, to be located on a 2.8-hectare plot of land in Gonfreville-l'Orcher, is scheduled to be operational by 2028.

“We are honored by the government's significant support for Lhyfe's project to build the future green hydrogen production site at Gonfreville-L'Orcher, which is a concrete expression of the decarbonization policy France has been pursuing for several years.

“This announcement is a mark of confidence in Lhyfe and its expertise, and a true recognition of the work accomplished. This project meets the challenges of the industrial port zone of Le Havre: a 100 MW site, capable of producing up to 34 tonnes of decarbonated hydrogen per day. It is towards this greener horizon that this plant is leading us,” said Matthieu Guesné, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lhyfe.

This project has been selected by the French government as part of the third wave of the IPCEI hydrogen program approved by the European Commission. IPCEI are transnational meta-projects identified as strategic for the European Union.

Implementation of this project is subject to the granting of operating authorizations, construction permits as well as final financial investment decisions by Lhyfe and its main partners.