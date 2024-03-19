RWE Joins Forces with Spanish Port to Create Floating Wind Hub

Germany's top utility RWE has signed a Letter of Support with the Port Authority of A Coruña to facilitate the scaling-up of the port capacity in support of the Spanish government’s floating wind targets.

Working together under a Letter of Support, the partners will investigate the potential for transforming infrastructure at the Port of Coruña, in northwest Spain, into a logistic hub for the marshalling, assembly and deployment of major components for commercial-scale floating offshore wind projects.

An early development of port capacity is expected to ensure that Spain is well placed to maximize the potential of the floating offshore wind industry in Spain, Portugal and even at a wider European level.

“We are proud that RWE, one of the world leading companies in offshore wind, supports us in our development to become a world-class logistical hub for floating offshore wind.

“Located on the main international maritime routes our deep water port is suitable for the marshalling, assembly and deployment of main components, like floating substructures and mooring systems. We are well positioned to cover the future needs of the growing floating wind industry,” said Martín Fernández Prado, Executive Chairman at Port Authority of A Coruña.

“Port capacity and a sustainable supply chain industry are key to the deployment of commercial-scale floating offshore wind projects. That is why we support the Port of Coruña in its ambition to become a logistic hub for floating wind projects off the Spanish coast and beyond.

“Already today key components for European wind projects come from Spain - making the wind energy a key sector of the country’s economy, creating chances for investment, regional and national growth, and skilled jobs. Floating wind will further strength this position,” added Marta Carroza Diaz, Head of Floating Wind Industrialisation & Engineering, RWE Offshore Wind.

RWE is involved in two high-profile demonstration projects in Norway and Spain, where the DemoSATH Demonstrator was successfully commissioned in 2023 two miles off the Basque coastline.

DemoSATH was the first floating wind turbine connected to the Spanish grid.

Recently, RWE has partnered with Ferrovial, a sustainable infrastructure and mobility company, to jointly develop, construct and operate floating offshore wind farms off the Spanish coast. Furthermore, RWE is exploring floating wind in other European markets, America and the APAC region.