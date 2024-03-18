Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gondan Cuts First Steel for New USV for Major Industry Alliance

(Credit: Gondan Shipbuilders)
(Credit: Gondan Shipbuilders)

Spain-based Gondan Shipbuilders has started the construction of an advanced remotely operated unmanned surface vehicle (USV) for a company made up of DeepOcean, Solstad and Østensjø Rederi alliance called USV A/S.

The project focuses on improving subsea operations, targeting a reduction of CO2 emissions by more than 90% compared to conventional methods.

The new USV will be used for underwater maintenance and inspection missions.

Designed by Salt Ship Design, the vessel will feature a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system, allowing remote operation and autonomy of up to 30 days at sea.

Equipped with the latest technology for underwater inspection, it will include remotely operated vehicles capable of reaching depths of up to 1,500 meters.

The vessel is scheduled to be operational in 2025, setting new standards in efficiency and environmental protection for maritime operations.

Shipbuilding Vehicle News Subsea Industry News Activity Europe USV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Hav)

Esvagt Picks Brunvoll Propulsion for New SOV
(Credit: BP)

BP Picks Delivery Partners for NZT Teesside Power and CCS...

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

OMSA Announces New Board Members

OMSA Announces New Board Membe

CEO Says Exxon Mobil Not Trying to Buy Hess

CEO Says Exxon Mobil Not Tryin

Big Oil Execs Push Back Against Calls for Fast Energy Transition

Big Oil Execs Push Back Agains

BIRNS High Amperage Connector Series Debuts

BIRNS High Amperage Connector

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine