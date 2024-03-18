Gondan Cuts First Steel for New USV for Major Industry Alliance

Spain-based Gondan Shipbuilders has started the construction of an advanced remotely operated unmanned surface vehicle (USV) for a company made up of DeepOcean, Solstad and Østensjø Rederi alliance called USV A/S.

The project focuses on improving subsea operations, targeting a reduction of CO2 emissions by more than 90% compared to conventional methods.

The new USV will be used for underwater maintenance and inspection missions.

Designed by Salt Ship Design, the vessel will feature a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system, allowing remote operation and autonomy of up to 30 days at sea.

Equipped with the latest technology for underwater inspection, it will include remotely operated vehicles capable of reaching depths of up to 1,500 meters.

The vessel is scheduled to be operational in 2025, setting new standards in efficiency and environmental protection for maritime operations.