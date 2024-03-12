Magallanes Puts Tadek on Tidal Energy Cables and Mooring Systems Job

Spanish tidal energy company Magallanes Renovables has awarded a contract to Tadek Ocean Engineering for a detailed design related to cables, installation and mooring systems for tidal energy projects to be installed offshore United Kingdom.

Magallanes Renovables secured two contracts in UK’ contracts for difference (CfD) allocation rounds – the first at the Morlais Demonstration Zone, in North Wales, where it will install two 1.5 MW tidal energy platforms, adding 3 MW to the 6 MW capacity secured in 2022.

The second project will take place at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Scotland where the company has its UK base and plans to install a 1.5 MW tidal energy array featuring its ATIR tidal energy platforms.

Tadek Ocean Engineering is delivering a broad package of support to Spanish tidal energy developer which includes detailed design related to cables, installation and mooring systems for the projects.

“We thrilled to announce Tadek’s partnership with Magallanes Renovables, supporting one of the world’s most ambitious tidal energy projects.

“Tadek works on projects around the globe with a range of clients from innovative start-up device developers to market-leading oil and renewable companies.

“Our task with each client is fundamentally the same – to understand the ocean engineering challenge and to develop and deliver considered, practical and precise solutions to enable project success,” said Rupert Raymond, Tadek Founder and CEO.

The news comes as both Tadek and Magallanes prepare for the Marine Energy Wales Conference at Swansea Arena between March 13-14 – featuring updates from Morlais which is managed by social enterprise company Menter Môn.

The underwater sonar technology was deployed on the Magallanes’ ATIR tidal energy converter, as part of Menter Môn’s Marine Characterization Research Project (MCRP).

The research and development project will support the safe implementation of tidal energy converters in the Morlais Demonstration Zone, where the first turbine deployments are scheduled for 2026.

“We are proud to be working at the vanguard of the renewable energy sector. In order push the boundaries and deploy new, innovative technology it’s been imperative to build a world-class supply chain, including partners such as Tadek Ocean Engineering, who bring an unparalleled level of expertise – in this case within marine operations,” said Alex Marques de Magallanes, Magallanes Renovables CEO.