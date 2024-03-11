Shell Hires Worley for Green Hydrogen Facility Job in Netherlands

Shell has awarded Worley a contract for detailed design, procurement and construction management support services a Holland Hydrogen 1, a project that will become the Europe’s largest commercial renewable hydrogen production facility.

Under the contract, Worley will provide its services that will cover the integration of associated assets such as offshore wind, pipelines, electrical grids and the refinery for the facility located in the Port of Rotterdam.

Once operational, the Holland Hydrogen 1 facility is expected to produce approximately 60,000 kg of renewable hydrogen per day.

The renewable hydrogen will replace the grey hydrogen used in the production of fuels at Shell’s Energy and Chemicals Park, Rotterdam.

The production and use of renewable hydrogen will contribute to the partial decarbonization of fuels at the facility as well as supplying renewable hydrogen for use in the heavy transportation sector.

Worley’s services will be delivered through its offices in the Netherlands, with support from its Global Integrated Delivery (GID) teams in India, while also leveraging our global hydrogen subject matter expertise.

The contract follows Worley’s successful completion of the early phase engineering services for this facility.

”We are pleased to continue partnering with Shell to support its journey to net-zero emissions by 2050, which is consistent with our own purpose of delivering a more sustainable world,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley. Authorized for release by Nuala O’Leary, Group Company Secretary.