Quick Connect: OAL Subsea Pipeline Completed

Completion of Above Water Tie-In of the Ostsee Anbindungsleitung (OAL)” - Copyright StreamTec Solutions AG.
Making a twist on the proverb 'necessity is the mother of invention', GASCADE Gastransport GmbH and StreamTec Solutions AG completed the Ostsee Anbindungsleitung (OAL) subsea pipeline connecting the Mukran LNG terminal to the German energy grid at Lubmin in 18 months, a amazingly short turnaround considering the time frame encompassed project conception, design, permitting and construction.
The 'necessity' in this case: energy security for Germany and Europe.
The OAL, mechanically completed in January 2024, includes a 50 km, 1.2m diameter offshore pipeline, two landfalls through micro tunnels and connections to two Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs).
Project Highlights:
Multi-party Contracting: Contract strategy moved away from the conventional 'EPC' (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) frameworks, instead assigning StreamTec as PMC with direct oversight and coordination of more than 60 contractors. This approach enabled an early utilisation of the resources for the engineering and construction phases.
Parallel activities: StreamTec Solutions’ flat and efficient organization allowed the integration of engineering, surveying, permitting, procurement, materials supply and construction, transforming these into highly integrated and parallel activities.
Simultaneous Construction: coordination of over 50 vessels working simultaneously along the pipeline route, ensuring minimal downtime for the dredging, survey, and pipe-laying fleets.
Efficient Permitting and Collaboration: GASACDE and StreamTec’s expertise ensured timely permitting, crucial for the project's ambitious timeline. The project's flat organisational structure enabled swift decision making.
Future-Proof Infrastructure: beyond enhancing LNG supply, the pipeline is designed for future hydrogen transport, aligning with European green energy goals.