Quick Connect: OAL Subsea Pipeline Completed

Making a twist on the proverb 'necessity is the mother of invention', GASCADE Gastransport GmbH and StreamTec Solutions AG completed the Ostsee Anbindungsleitung (OAL) subsea pipeline connecting the Mukran LNG terminal to the German energy grid at Lubmin in 18 months, a amazingly short turnaround considering the time frame encompassed project conception, design, permitting and construction.

The 'necessity' in this case: energy security for Germany and Europe.

The OAL, mechanically completed in January 2024, includes a 50 km, 1.2m diameter offshore pipeline, two landfalls through micro tunnels and connections to two Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs).



Project Highlights: