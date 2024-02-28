Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

RTS Wind Extends Blade Maintenance Contract for Belgian Offshore Wind Farm

C-Power's Thornton Bank Wind Farm in the Belgian North Sea (Credit: C-Power)
C-Power's Thornton Bank Wind Farm in the Belgian North Sea (Credit: C-Power)

RTS Wind, a specialist service provider in the renewable energy sector, has secured a multi-year framework agreement with C-Power to continue blade maintenance at Thornton Bank wind farm in the Belgian North Sea.

The award is an extension that follows successful completion of a comprehensive three-year contract that concluded in 2023.

The Thornton Bank Wind Farm, with its 54 Senvion turbines with a total capacity of 325 MW, has been inaugurated in 2013, and has since been contributing to Belgium’s green energy supply.

"Renewing and extending our current agreement with C-Power is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams who have been committed to ensuring optimal performance output of the Thornton Bank Wind Farm," said John Galliford, Operations Director of RTS Wind UK.

Through the new framework agreement, the blade maintenance campaign delivered by RTS Wind will support the long-term operational efficiency of the wind farm's assets.

"The extension of our framework with RTS Wind aligns with our mission to harness wind energy efficiently and sustainably. Their proven expertise in blade maintenance helps to ensure our turbines operate at peak performance, maximising energy output and further solidifying our commitment to renewable energy generation in our region,” added Dirk Magnus, CEO at C-Power.

Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

Related Offshore News

MFSV for floating wind farms (Credit: K Line Wind Service)

ClassNK Greenlights Multi-Functional Floating Wind Support...
(Credit: Siemens Gamesa)

Siemens Gamesa Rolls Out First Moray West 14MW Offshore...

Insight

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Truth on Energy. Oil and Gas Help the World Thrive

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Tr

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Exxon's Curveball Move in Guyana Alters Chevron-Hess Deal Prospects

Exxon's Curveball Move in Guya

RTS Wind Extends Blade Maintenance Contract for Belgian Offshore Wind Farm

RTS Wind Extends Blade Mainten

ABL on Tow Job for Mero 3 FPSO’s Voyage to Brazil

ABL on Tow Job for Mero 3 FPSO

ClassNK Greenlights Multi-Functional Floating Wind Support Vessel Design

ClassNK Greenlights Multi-Func

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine