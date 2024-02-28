RTS Wind Extends Blade Maintenance Contract for Belgian Offshore Wind Farm

RTS Wind, a specialist service provider in the renewable energy sector, has secured a multi-year framework agreement with C-Power to continue blade maintenance at Thornton Bank wind farm in the Belgian North Sea.

The award is an extension that follows successful completion of a comprehensive three-year contract that concluded in 2023.

The Thornton Bank Wind Farm, with its 54 Senvion turbines with a total capacity of 325 MW, has been inaugurated in 2013, and has since been contributing to Belgium’s green energy supply.

"Renewing and extending our current agreement with C-Power is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams who have been committed to ensuring optimal performance output of the Thornton Bank Wind Farm," said John Galliford, Operations Director of RTS Wind UK.

Through the new framework agreement, the blade maintenance campaign delivered by RTS Wind will support the long-term operational efficiency of the wind farm's assets.

"The extension of our framework with RTS Wind aligns with our mission to harness wind energy efficiently and sustainably. Their proven expertise in blade maintenance helps to ensure our turbines operate at peak performance, maximising energy output and further solidifying our commitment to renewable energy generation in our region,” added Dirk Magnus, CEO at C-Power.