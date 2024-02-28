Norway Gives Nod to ConocoPhilips for Eldfisk North Oil Field Start Up

The Norwegian authorities have issued a consent to ConocoPhillips to start up the Eldfisk North oil filed in the North Sea.

The Eldfisk North installation consists of two seabed templates for production and one for water injection, comprising a total of nine production wells and five injection wells.

Start-up is expected during the first quarter of 2024, according to Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

According to the operator, the resource potential is projected to be 50-90 million barrels of oil. The investment amounts to nearly $1.24 billion (NOK 13 billion).

The Eldfisk field is located in block 2/7 and is part of the Greater Ekofisk Area. Eldfisk North will help increase the recovery rate from the two formations, Ekofisk and Tor.

Conoco-Phillips’ partners in production license 018 are TotalEnergies, Vår Energi, Sval Energi and Petoro.

Eldfisk was discovered in 1970, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1975. An amended PDO for Eldfisk, including the development of resources in Eldfisk North, was approved in December 2022.