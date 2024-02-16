OEG Acquires Dutch Marine Services Company

OEG Energy Group has completed the acquisition of Marine Coordination Services (MSC), a provider of marine coordination and offshore project services based in the Netherlands, for an undisclosed consideration.

MCS will join the OEG Renewables division, further expanding OEG’s marine coordination capabilities and opening new market opportunities to offer integrated service solutions in the European offshore wind sector building upon MCS’s existing strong industry relationships.

This is OEG’s 12th acquisition since it began growing its renewables service offering in 2020.

The MCS team brings a wealth of experience and talent that will further strengthen OEG Renewables’ capabilities and expand its ability to offer the clients integrated service solutions.

“We are delighted to welcome MCS to the OEG group. This strategic acquisition will facilitate further expansion of OEG Renewables’ service offering and operating footprint in the growing European offshore energy market, and the development of new integrated solutions for our clients,” said John Heiton, OEG’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Becoming part of OEG group will allow MCS to increase the value proposition we can offer to our clients by leveraging OEG’s global footprint and wide range of specialist topside, subsea and marine services. “

“Both OEG and MCS share the same values and commitment to achieving the highest possible standards of Health and Safety and building long-term relationships to be the preferred strategic partner for the delivery of robust added value solutions,” added Jens Doeksen and Cor van der Velde, joint MD’s of MCS.