Yokogawa Delivers Monitoring System for Japan’s 112MW Offshore Wind Farm

Yokogawa Electric Corporation has completed the design, supply, and commissioning of a remote operation and monitoring system for the offshore wind turbines and onshore facilities at the Ishikari Bay New Port Offshore Wind Farm.

Supplied through its subsidiary Yokogawa Solution Service Corporation, Yokogawa’s remote operation and monitoring system supplied includes a video system based on the OpreX Collaborative Information Server for the monitoring of all the offshore and onshore wind power generating facilities at the wind farm.

The company will also provide maintenance services for these systems.

The Ishikari Bay New Port Offshore Wind Farm is the first wind farm in Japan to use large-scale 8MW wind turbines, and as of the start of commercial operations on January 1, 2024, it is the largest commercial wind farm in Japan.

It is operated by JERA and the Green Power Investment Corporation, and owned through Green Power Ishikari GK, a special-purpose corporation.

Yokogawa's Collaborative Information Server offers centralized management of data from the offshore wind turbines, the transformer substation's large-scale storage batteries, and cameras installed on the wind turbines and storage batteries, and in the turbine maintenance yard.

In addition to the systems delivered for this project, Yokogawa Solution Service has also received orders from Green Power Investment Corporation for systems that will aggregate information in real-time from wind farms all around Japan, and link this with cloud-based analysis tools.

Also, together with Green Power Investment, Yokogawa Solution Service has started proof-of-concept tests in which the DTSX3000 optical fiber temperature sensor, a product in the OpreX Field Instruments lineup, is utilized to detect signs of damage to the submarine cables at the Ishikari Bay New Port Offshore Wind Farm.