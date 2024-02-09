CRP Subsea Secures ‘Sizeable’ Supply Deal for GoM Ultra-Deepwater Oil Field

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has been awarded a ‘sizable’ contract from a major engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) company for ultra-deepwater oilfield development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The contract entails the provision of vortex induced vibration (VIV) suppression strakes and buoyancy modules for an unnamed company.

CRP Subsea will supply over 5 kilometers of Tri-Strakes Lite, to provide VIV suppression to three steel catenary risers (SCRs) and two flowline jumpers.

Anti-fouling will be applied to the Tri-Strakes for use on specified sections of the risers to prevent marine growth.

Each segment of the Tri-Strakes Lite system is designed as a single component, facilitating swift and straightforward pipe reel lay installation offshore. T

CRP Subsea’s integral buoyancy modules will also be attached to the flowline jumpers. These modules will provide controlled buoyancy, reducing the bending moment on the structure.

In addition, using an integral compliant clamping technology ensures a uniform clamping pressure, eliminating risk of damage to the flowline jumper.

"The acknowledgment of both our Tri-Strakes Lite and integral buoyancy modules underlines our dedication to delivering comprehensive and innovative subsea solutions. This success not only validates our technical expertise but also reinforces our position as a trusted and reliable partner,” said Jaimin Parmar, Sales Engineer at CRP Subsea.

CRP Subsea's Buoyancy Modules (Credit CRP Subsea)