Shearwater Gets 3D Seismic Job Offshore India

SW Empress (Credit: Shearwater GeoServices)
Norwegian marine seismic services firm Shearwater GeoServices has been contracted by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for a 3D seismic survey project in the Cauvery Basin, located off the east coast of India.

This is another contract awarded recently by ONGC to Shearwater, following the OBN survey deal signed earlier in February.

Set to begin in the early months of 2024, the project will cover a 4,600 km2 area in the Bay of Bengal, utilizing the SW Empress to carry out the survey.

This initiative underlines Shearwater's role in supporting efficient and technologically advanced exploration activities in the region, according to the company.

"We look forward to working with ONGC on another project, which underscores our solid relationship and track record in India. It reflects our mutual dedication to advancing exploration with precision and care,” Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater, said.

