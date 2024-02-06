BMT Unveils 48-meter SOV Design

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm BMT unveiled its new design for a 48-meter service operation vessel (SOV).

BMT said the mid-sized vessel sits in between crew transfer vessels (CTV) and typical SOVs, providing a more cost-effective solution to achieving operational requirements as operators in the offshore market look for ways to reduce their operational expenditure (opex).

Incorporating a methanol-ready design, the SOV features an optimized hull form and machinery configuration, built on a dynamic diesel-electric platform. This ensures not only enhanced operational efficiency but also a significant reduction in environmental impact, the designer said.

The vessel's unique SWATH hull design enables operations in challenging sea conditions and significantly boosts seakeeping capabilities and uptime. In addition, the unique hull design minimizes noise and vibrations.

Featuring a 30m motion-compensated gangway for easy access, the 48m SOV is designed to provide comfort for its 40 technicians and 16 crew members. The vessel boasts spacious, single-occupancy cabins, complete with entertainment hubs, lounges, a gym, and a sauna.

It is equipped to facilitate autonomous technology, featuring an adaptable ROV bay, a control room for ROV operations, and the flexibility to host up to 5m uncrewed surface vessels (USV). It also includes a dedicated bay for an 8.5m daughter craft.

Alex Blake, BMT's Senior Naval Architect, said, "In an industry facing rapid changes, the BMT 48m SOV is a testament to our commitment to leading innovation in offshore vessel design.

"Drawing on our extensive experience and understanding of market needs, this vessel is not just a response to current demands but a proactive step into the future of offshore operations, setting new standards in efficiency and environmental responsibility."