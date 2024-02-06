Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shearwater Embarks on OBN Survey in India

(Credit: Shearwater GeoServices)
(Credit: Shearwater GeoServices)

Norwegian marine seismic services firm Shearwater GeoServices has been selected by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for an ocean bottom node (OBN) survey off the coast of India.

This work, expected to last for six months, will showcase Shearwater’s Pearl node technology aboard the SW Tasman, a vessel designed for seismic and dual-ROV operations.

According to Shearwater, the fusion of the Pearl node with the SW Tasman not only elevates survey efficiency and quality but also paves the way for groundbreaking seismic data collection in deepwater territories once deemed unreachable.

“The ONGC survey stands as a testament to the industry's faith in our forward-thinking technologies, particularly our pioneering Pearl node. Our dedication to transcending traditional survey limits, coupled with our drive to innovate, positions us at the forefront of marine seismic exploration,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

