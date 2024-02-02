Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Siem Secures New Contract for its Subsea Construction Vessel

Siem Spearfish OSCV (Credit: Siem Offshore)
Siem Spearfish OSCV (Credit: Siem Offshore)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has signed a contract with marine geophysical service provider PXGEO for one of its offshore subsea construction vessels (OSCVs).

The contract between the parties is for one year with additional one year option for Siem Spearfish OSCV.

The vessel will be engaged within the marine geophysical segment and support charterer's operations world-wide.

Siem Spearfish OSCV will start its new charter upon completion of the current class renewal mid-February 2024.

The 2014-built vessel is designed for subsea operation duties such as construction and installation work, inspection and maintenance. The vessel is classed according to SPS 2008 and Clean Design.

Vessels Offshore Energy Subsea Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Fleeming Jenkin CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul Group Picks MacArtney’s CEMAC Tensioners for...
Connector CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul Reels In Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 Export Cable Job

Insight

US Plugs in First Large Offshore Wind Farm as Developers Play Catch-up

US Plugs in First Large Offsho

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Equinor Books DOF’s AHTS Vessel for Norwegian Ops

Equinor Books DOF’s AHTS Vesse

DOF Vessel to Report for Duty Offshore Australia

DOF Vessel to Report for Duty

IWS to Provide CSOV Fleet for Siemens Gamesa Offshore Wind Projects

IWS to Provide CSOV Fleet for

Wood Scoops $80M Contract Extension with Equinor Offshore Brazil

Wood Scoops $80M Contract Exte

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine