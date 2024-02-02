Siem Secures New Contract for its Subsea Construction Vessel

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has signed a contract with marine geophysical service provider PXGEO for one of its offshore subsea construction vessels (OSCVs).

The contract between the parties is for one year with additional one year option for Siem Spearfish OSCV.

The vessel will be engaged within the marine geophysical segment and support charterer's operations world-wide.

Siem Spearfish OSCV will start its new charter upon completion of the current class renewal mid-February 2024.

The 2014-built vessel is designed for subsea operation duties such as construction and installation work, inspection and maintenance. The vessel is classed according to SPS 2008 and Clean Design.