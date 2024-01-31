Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
New Fortress Energy Gets US Clearance to Ship Altamira LNG

(Credit: New Fortress Energy)
(Credit: New Fortress Energy)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has issued a ruling to New Fortress Energy, confirming that the transportation of LNG produced at the its FLNG facility located offshore Altamira in Mexico by non-U.S. qualified vessels would not violate the Jones Act.

As a result of this ruling, NFE is now able to sell and deliver LNG produced at its FLNG facility located offshore Altamira, Mexico to U.S. locations, including Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico represents a key downstream market for New Fortress Energy, according to the company.

“We are extremely pleased to receive this ruling for our FLNG facility since it not only supports one of the company’s largest projects but also supports the people of Puerto Rico,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy.

New Fortress Energy’s $1.3 billion Altamira LNG project will liquefy gas supplied by the Sur de Texas-Tuxpan pipeline and will help create a new FLNG hub off the east coast of Mexico.

The LNG would be produced at its first Fast LNG liquefaction train, which is capable of turning about 0.18 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas into around 1.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG.

