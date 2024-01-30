New Dive Support Vessel Delivered to ADNOC

The United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has taken delivery of ADNOC MD 01, the first in a series of two new dive support vessels.

The aluminum catamaran was designed by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. and built by Grandweld Shipyards in Dubai for local diving operations in the UAE.

ADNOC MD 01 and its to-be-delivered sister vessel were designed and constructed to the following notation: BUREAU VERITAS 1 ✠ HULL • MACH, SPECIAL SERVICE, FAST DIVING SUPPORT, SEA AREA A2.

Propulsion machinery consists of two Baudouin 12M26.3 main engines, 1030 kW at 2100 rpm and Reintjes WVS 430/1 gearboxes driving four-blade conventional propellers.

The vessels are provided with comprehensive equipment for shallow water dive support including a decompression chamber, dive air compressors, compressed air and other gas cylinders, hose reels for underwater tools and diver air supply. The wide beam of the vessel allows for a spacious, full deckhouse width dive compartment with a diver rest area, separated supervisor area and integrated decompression chamber with direct access to the open deck. Diving operations can take place on either side of the vessel or on the integrated swim platforms at the stern.

A large 6.5 m workboat and crane with 10 m working radius is situated on top of the deckhouse to avoid interference with dive operations.

The accommodations are for a crew of five and up to seven divers, including three double crew cabins with mess and galley provided in the deckhouse. All below decks compartments are dedicated to propulsion machinery and dive equipment.

The wheelhouse is designed to provide maximum all-round visibility with an exceptional view to the bow and sides as well as dive operations on the aft deck via CCTV.

The tunnel clearance was designed to be particularly generous to avoid slamming of the wing deck structure.

The vessel exceeded the design contract speed with a sea trial speed of 19.4 knots. A comprehensive CFD program was used to predict resistance during early design work.

Key particulars

Length, overall (excluding fenders): 24.90 m

Beam, molded: 8.00 m

Depth, least molded: 3.15 m

Maximum draft (navigational): 2.0 m

Gross Tonnage: 192

Main tank capacities

Fuel oil: 8100 L

Potable water: 4800 L

Sewage: 600 L