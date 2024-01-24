Correl Group Gets Inter-Array Cable Job at US Offshore Wind Farm

UK-based Correll Group has secured a contract with Greek subsea cable maker Hellenic Cables for the inter-array cabling works at the Revolution Wind offshore wind farm.

Correll Group’s scope of work will include the termination and testing of the inter-array cables on the wind turbine generators and offshore substation for the project.

The 704 MW Revolution Wind offshore wind farm, being built off the coast of Rhode Island by Ørsted and Eversource, is expected to be operational in 2025.

Upon completion, Revolution Wind will power more than 350,000 homes across Rhode Island and Connecticut.

“Correll has extensive experience working on many of the most significant offshore wind farms in the UK, Europe, Taiwan and the USA. The Revolution Wind project creates thousands of direct, indirect and induced jobs, in Connecticut and Rhode Island, and the entire team at Correll are extremely proud of our role in supporting the overall growth and development of the U.S. offshore wind sector,” said Sam Dowey, Managing Director at Correll.

The project is also expected to offset approximately six million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

The U.S Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council approved the construction of a $1.5 billion Revolution Wind project in December 2023, following the construction permit for the project issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) three months earlier.