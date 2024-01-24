Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Correl Group Gets Inter-Array Cable Job at US Offshore Wind Farm

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock
© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

UK-based Correll Group has secured a contract with Greek subsea cable maker Hellenic Cables for the inter-array cabling works at the Revolution Wind offshore wind farm.

Correll Group’s scope of work will include the termination and testing of the inter-array cables on the wind turbine generators and offshore substation for the project.

The 704 MW Revolution Wind offshore wind farm, being built off the coast of Rhode Island by Ørsted and Eversource, is expected to be operational in 2025.

Upon completion, Revolution Wind will power more than 350,000 homes across Rhode Island and Connecticut.

“Correll has extensive experience working on many of the most significant offshore wind farms in the UK, Europe, Taiwan and the USA. The Revolution Wind project creates thousands of direct, indirect and induced jobs, in Connecticut and Rhode Island, and the entire team at Correll are extremely proud of our role in supporting the overall growth and development of the U.S. offshore wind sector,” said Sam Dowey, Managing Director at Correll.

The project is also expected to offset approximately six million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

The U.S Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council approved the construction of a $1.5 billion Revolution Wind project in December 2023, following the construction permit for the project issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) three months earlier.

Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity North America

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Endiprev)

Endiprev Steps Up Its Offshore Wind Game with Vineyard Job
(Credit: WPTO Image Gallery / Photo by Joe DelNero / NREL)

US DOE Launches $14.5M Marine Energy Research Call

Insight

US Plugs in First Large Offshore Wind Farm as Developers Play Catch-up

US Plugs in First Large Offsho

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Ørsted to Acquire 100% of Sunrise Wind

Ørsted to Acquire 100% of Sunr

SBM Offshore Announces New CEO

SBM Offshore Announces New CEO

New Jersey Approves Two Giant Offshore Wind Power Projects

New Jersey Approves Two Giant

SLB Recovers $560 Million from Pemex

SLB Recovers $560 Million from

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine