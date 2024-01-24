GATE Energy to Take Part in Shenandoah FPS Commissioning

Houston-based company GATE Energy has been awarded the commissioning execution contract for the U.S. portion of Beacon Offshore Energy’s Shenandoah FPS project.

GATE Energy's scope of work includes final pre-commissioning and commissioning planning and execution following sail away from South Korea.

The deepwater Shenandoah field is located in the Gulf of Mexico in the Walker Ridge blocks approximately 230 miles from New Orleans, with water depths ranging up to 5,500 ft.

First oil is targeted for late 2024, according to operator Beacon Offshore Energy.

"We are pleased to continue on with the Shenandoah project beyond the fabrication yard. Receiving the commissioning contract for the U.S. portion of the Shenandoah FPS will allow us to deploy a bespoke solution for our client and demonstrate how GATE Energy commissioning team can span the globe while maintaining continuity of culture and technical expertise,“ said Mark Myhre, President of Commissioning at GATE Energy.

“This is another key award that further strengthens our position as the leading commissioning provider for the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. We are proud to extend our current South Korean engagement in the project through to first oil in the USA,” added Lee Jordan, GATE Energy CEO.

Subsea 7 secured a contract for subsea installation services related Shenandoah Development in 2022, which will cover the tie-back of four subsea wells to the Shenandoah host facility through a subsea manifold with dual flowlines and risers.

Shenandoah is operated by Beacon Offshore Energy, with partners being Navitas and HEQ Deepwater, a company formed in 2021.

On August 25, 2021, HEQ Deepwater closed on the acquisition of a 20% working interest in the Shenandoah development from an affiliate of Beacon Offshore Energy, and on the same day, the Shenandoah partners sanctioned the Shenandoah development.