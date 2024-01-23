Technip Energies Makes Executive Appointments

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
L to R: Naïla Giovanni; Marco Villa; Loïc Chapuis (Credit: Technip Energies)
L to R: Naïla Giovanni; Marco Villa; Loïc Chapuis (Credit: Technip Energies)

Technip Energies has made three new appointments to its executive committee for the positions of Chief Operating Officer, Chief Business Officer, and Chief Digital and Information Officer.

Naïla Giovanni, has been appointed to the newly created position of Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO), to accelerate Technip Energies’ digital transformation.

Marco Villa, previously Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to the new position of Chief Business Officer within the executive committee. The role will provide commercial and project execution leadership across all businesses, in both traditional and new markets.

Loïc Chapuis has been named as the new Chief Operating Officer for the company.

Drawing on more than 15 years with Technip Energies, Chapuis will oversee upholding operational excellence, developing talents and leading the evolution of the company’s operating model and ways of working. He was previously Senior Vice President for the Gas and Low Carbon Energies Business Line.

Following these appointments, Technip Energies’ executive committee is comprised of 11 members, led by Chief Executive Officer Arnaud Pieton.

