First OSS for 2.6GW US Offshore Wind Project Arrives to Denmark

The first of a total of three offshore substations (OSS) for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project has been delivered to Bladt Industries in Denmark, where it will now undergo further outfitting.

The first 880 MW OSS has been shipped from Spain, where it was fabricated by Tecade on behalf of Bladt Industries.

A consortium of strategic partners Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime was awarded a turnkey contract for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project by the Dominion Energy Virginia back in November 2021.

The contract comprises three 880 MW OSS units that will constitute the backbone of the electrical infrastructure for the 2.6 GW offshore wind project.

The scope of work on the project includes design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing and installation. Bladt Industries is responsible for design, procurement and manufacturing of steel structures and jacket foundations, while design, procurement and installation of electrical equipment, emergency systems and inter-array cables will be managed by Semco Maritime.

The project, located approximately 23.5 nautical miles off Virginia Beach, has been approved for construction and operation by the U.S. government in November 2023.

It will feature 176 offshore wind turbines, each rated at 14MW, supplied by Siemens Gamesa.

DEME Offshore and Prysmian secured Balance of Plant (BoP) contract for the installation services from Dominion Energy.

DEME Offshore will be in charge of transport and installation of 176 monopile transition piece foundations, three offshore substations, scour protection and the supply and installation of export and inter-array submarine cable systems, while Prysmian is in charge of the cable supply and the installation works.

The 2.6GW offshore wind farm will be capable of supplying electricity to as many as 660,000 households, while reducing carbon emissions by over 2 million tons per year.