Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DeepOcean Wraps Up Trenching Job in US Gulf of Mexico

Volantis vessel and UT-1 trencher (Credit: DeepOcean)
Volantis vessel and UT-1 trencher (Credit: DeepOcean)

Norwegian ocean services provider DeepOcean has completed the burial of a fuel support pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico on behalf of Genesis Energy after introducing its jet trenching system to the United States market.

DeepOcean’s trenching system, UT-1, was used for the burial of a portion of the High Island A5 fuel support pipeline.

On the designated six-inch pipeline sections, the UT-1 met burial requirements that included a three-mile section stretching across the Sabine Pass Fairway that called for the pipeline to be lowered to 10-foot top of product.

The trenching work was conducted from the Volantis subsea construction vessel, which conducted its first job in U.S. waters. The Volantis has been on charter to DeepOcean since 2008.

"We are thrilled to introduce our UT-1 jet trenching system and the Volantis to the U.S. market.

“The UT-1 ensures the integrity and stability of subsea assets, enhancing the overall reliability of subsea infrastructure” said Tony Stokes, president of DeepOcean’s U.S. operation.

DeepOcean's UT-1 is a versatile 2,800hp trencher capable of conducting subsea trenching for cables and pipelines up to 46” in diameter. It can trench products in excess of 3 meters deep, in water depths up to 2,500 meters. It is also capable of carrying out backfill operations to provide further pipeline protection.

Going forward, the Volantis and UT-1 are scheduled for further projects both offshore in the U.S. and globally, offering a wide range of trenching services for subsea pipelines and cables.

Technology Vessels Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Huisman)

Subsea 7 Pipelay Vessel to be Equipped with Huisman’s...
University of Washington's Harris Hydraulics Lab, Part of TEAMER Network (Credit: TEAMER Program)

US DOE’s TEAMER Awards $1.3M to Marine Energy Researchers

Insight

US Plugs in First Large Offshore Wind Farm as Developers Play Catch-up

US Plugs in First Large Offsho

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Windward Offshore Orders Two More CSOVs from Vard

Windward Offshore Orders Two M

Penguin Marks Milestone Crewboat Delivery

Penguin Marks Milestone Crewbo

Argeo Searcher Set to Sail to Indian Ocean after Shell’s Nigeria Task

Argeo Searcher Set to Sail to

Lhyfe Finds UK-Ireland Green Hydrogen Partner with Long-Term Offshore Prospect

Lhyfe Finds UK-Ireland Green H

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine