Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

N-Sea Charters Geo Plus' Survey and ROV Support Vessel

Geo Ranger (Photo: N-Sea)
Geo Ranger (Photo: N-Sea)

Subsea solutions provider N-Sea Group announced it has entered into an agreement with Geo Plus to long term charter the Dutch flagged vessel Geo Ranger, a hybrid survey and ROV support vessel.

The Geo Ranger will accompany the Geo Focus which is already under N-Sea management and control.

The fuel efficient vessel Geo Ranger is equipped with smart on-board technology, comprising various different sensors and a plug-and-play system for additional, project-specific customer equipment.

With DP station keeping capabilities, an overall length (LOA) of 41.60 meters, 8.70 meters width, and a working draft of 2.25 meters, the vessel is fit to operate in North Sea, Baltic Sea, Irish Sea and Mediterranean Sea, providing a high workability of up to 2 meters significant wave height.

Furthermore, the vessel is equipped with 8T A-frame suited for towing arrangements, geotechnical survey, and other subsea activities.

Offshore Vessels Offshore Energy Subsea

Related Offshore News

L/B Robert toppled to port on Nov. 21, 2022. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

Gale-force Winds and High Waves Leads to Tilting of...
(Credit: TGS)

Sabah Basin Multi-Client Seismic Project Secures...

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Group of 27 Shell Investors Co-file New Climate Resolution

Group of 27 Shell Investors Co

Copenhagen Offshore Partners Names Co-CEOs to Lead Philippines Operations

Copenhagen Offshore Partners N

N-Sea Charters Geo Plus' Survey and ROV Support Vessel

N-Sea Charters Geo Plus' Surve

Two Shipping Heavyweights Form Strategic Alliance

Two Shipping Heavyweights Form

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine