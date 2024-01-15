Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Two Shipping Heavyweights Form Strategic Alliance

(Credit: United Heavy Transport)
(Credit: United Heavy Transport)

Germany’s United Heavy Transport (UHT) and Korea’s Dongbang Transport Logistics have joined forces in a new strategic alliance combining their expertise in heavy lift vessels and transport.

UHT and Dongbang Transport Logistics signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), symbolizing the integration of UHT's heavy lift expertise and Dongbang's mastery of open deck carrier operations.

"In this strategic alliance, UHT in conjunction with United Engineering Solutions and Dongbang unite their strengths, combining Heavy Lift Vessels (HLV) expertise with Heavy Transport Vessels (HTV).

“The MoU is more than a signature - it's a commitment to a shared vision of enduring cooperation, delivering fully integrated maritime project management solutions for modular marine transportation," said Andreas Rolner, UHT Managing Director.

The agreement outlines a focused strategy for collaboration on major projects. This strategic approach is expected to enhance synergies and provide complementary benefits, ensuring the partnership's resilience and adaptability in a dynamic industry.

"UHT and Dongbang's collaboration is grounded in a strategic vision, backed by UHT's project management proficiency and Dongbang's open deck carrier operations acumen.

“The focused strategy outlined in the agreement not only enhances synergies but positions this alliance as a resilient force, adapting dynamically in the industry.

“Together, we exemplify a commitment to innovation, excellence, and shared success, setting a new standard for industry leadership," added Kris Bae Dongbang’s Managing Director.

