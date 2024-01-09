Hydrogen-Powered Offshore Wind CTV Starts Sailing in Germany

FRS Windcat Offshore Logistics has announced the deployment of the hydrogen-powered dual fuel crew transfer vessel (CTV) in Germany for 50Hertz transmission system operator, marking the beginning of a joint operation in various wind farms in the German Baltic Sea.

The CTV, named Hydrocat 55, is equipped with the dual fuel hydrogen technology of CMB.TECH, one of the FRS Windcat Offshore Logistics (FWOL) shareholders.

The vessel represents an innovation for the offshore wind industry and marks a significant step in decarbonizing operations.

The vessel is part of a fleet of six ships currently operated by FWOL, a joint venture of FRS Offshore and Windcat Workboats, in the German and Danish North and Baltic Sea – all sailing under the German flag.

According to FWOL, the dual fuel hydrogen system of the Hydrocat 55 allows a significant reduction in CO2 emissions during operation and a substantial decrease in NOₓ emissions.

At 25 meters long, the CTV can accomodate 24 passengers and 2-3 crew members. It has a tank capacity of 207 kg of hydrogen in 27 cylinders. The engine is manufactured by MAN Engines for dual fuel use and retrofitted by CMB.TECH with a hydrogen injection system.

The Hydrocat 55 is built the same way as the Hydrocat 48, which was launched as the first hydrogen powered CTV in 2022 for operations in Belgium.

In collaboration with Windcat, five more CTVs of this type are under construction. Work is ongoing to further optimize the ship's technology and reduce CO2 emission even more in future. A trial period is set to start in January 2024 and will run for a year with regular use of green hydrogen.

Tim Kunstmann of FWOL said: "Looking to the future, FWOL is committed making a significant contribution to the decarbonization of offshore logistics and supporting a green production of renewable energy with the Hydrocat 55 and the further vessels of this type."