Liberty Green Logistics Acquires Renewable Strategy

Liberty Green Logistics LLC, an offshore wind supply chain company, acquired Renewable Strategy Ltd. (RSL), a digital platform offering marine coordination software, asset monitoring, emissions tracking, personnel records tracking, Global Wind Organization (GWO) training, consultancy and analytical solutions to the renewables and maritime industry. 

The platform’s software has been used through deployment in Europe, Asia and America. Most notably in the USA, RSL is the contracted Marine Coordinator for the first industrial wind farm in the USA, Vineyard Wind1.

