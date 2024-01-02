Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norwegian Petroleum Directorate Changes Name

Source: Norwegian Offshore Directorate
On January 1, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate changed its name to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate's primary objective is to contribute to the greatest possible values for society from the oil and gas activities through efficient and prudent resource management, where due consideration is given to health, the environment, safety, as well as other users of the ocean.

The name change reflects that the Directorate has been tasked with additional responsibilities in recent years associated with CO2 storage (CCS), offshore wind and seabed minerals.

The website will change from www.npd.no to www.sodir.no.

