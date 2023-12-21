Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Angola leaves OPEC

© Maksym Yemelyanov / Adobe Stock
© Maksym Yemelyanov / Adobe Stock

Angola is leaving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) because membership is not serving its interests, oil minister Diamantino Azevedo said on Thursday.

Angola, which joined OPEC in 2007, produces about 1.1 million barrels of oil per day, compared with 28 million bpd for the whole group.

Confirming an earlier report by local news agency ANGOP, Azevedo told public television the decision to leave was because OPEC membership was not serving Angola's interests, but did not give further details.

Oil prices extended losses on the news, with Brent prices LCOc1 down over $1 to $78.50 a barrel by 1250 GMT.

Angola's exit is a setback for OPEC and its allies, just as the group tries to get members to cut output to support prices.

Last month, Azevedo's office protested a decision by OPEC to cut its production quota for 2024. Bloomberg also quoted Angola's OPEC Governor Estevao Pedro as saying the country was unhappy with its 2024 target and did not plan to stick to it.

Disagreements over African output quotas had earlier helped delay a meeting of the wider OPEC+ oil producer group.

(Reuters - Reporting by Miguel Gomes in Luanda, Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler in London; writing by Bhargav Acharya and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning, Jason Neely and Catherine Evans)

Energy Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Destina / Adobe Stock

Oil Perks Up as Red Sea Tensions Spark Investor Jitters
Norve jack-up rig (Credit: Borr Drilling)

Borr Drilling Jack-Up Rig Slated for Work Offshore Africa

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Harbour Energy strikes $11.2 bln deal for Wintershall Dea assets

Harbour Energy strikes $11.2 b

Cadeler and Eneti Complete Merger

Cadeler and Eneti Complete Mer

Valaris Takes Delivery of Two New Drillships

Valaris Takes Delivery of Two

Angola leaves OPEC

Angola leaves OPEC

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine