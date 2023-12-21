Valeura Energy Concludes Infill Drilling Campaign offshore Thailand

Valeura Energy has completed an infill drilling campaign at its Nong Yao oil field offshore Gulf of Thailand, where it holds a 90% operated working interest.

The company has drilled four wells at the Nong Yao A wellhead processing platform, including three production-oriented development wells and one appraisal well.

The development wells have encountered targets in line with pre-drill expectations and have been brought online as producers.

The appraisal well was designed to delineate the extent of certain reservoir intervals in the field that are currently not producing.

According to Valeura, results from the appraisal well have exceeded expectations, with the well confirming approximately 50’ of new net oil pay over several intervals.

The company anticipates this will give rise to between two and four additional development targets, which will form the basis of a future infill drilling campaign.

Sean Guest, President and CEO of Valeura, said: “I am pleased to see continuing success at the Nong Yao field. This campaign focused on the area first developed at Nong Yao, and illustrates our team’s ability to add volumes through infill drilling and to extend the economic life of our legacy producing assets.

“Commercialization of the Nong Yao C accumulation remains on track for infrastructure installation and development drilling starting in Q1 2024.”

The drilling rig has been mobilized to the Wassana field, where it is currently on location and being positioned to start drilling a program of three production-oriented development wells.

The rig will then return to Nong Yao in Q1 2024 to begin the Nong Yao C development, according to Valeura.