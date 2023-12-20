Van Oord Wraps Up Cable Installation at Iberdrola's Offshore Wind Farm

Van Oord has completed the installation of all 50 foundations and inter-array cables for Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm, located offshore Germany.

Earlier in 2023, heavy-lift installation vessel Svanen installed the monopiles. The wind turbine foundations were completed by Van Oord with the installation of the transition pieces.

Van Oord performed the installation in two campaigns with Spliethoff’s Brouwersgracht and Jumbo’s Fairplayer, the Netherlands-based offshore engineering and services provider informed.

Recently, Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel Nexus successfully completed the installation of the inter-array cables.

These cables are used for connecting the offshore wind turbines and transmitting electricity. Trencher Dig-It - a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) – buried the inter-array cables to the required depth.

The Dig-It has been customized to ensure that it can handle the challenging soft soil conditions in the Baltic Sea.

The termination and testing works of the IAC are in full swing and are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

The Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm is located in the German Baltic Sea, 30 kilometers northeast of the island of Rügen.

With a production capacity of 476MW, Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm will be able to deliver renewable energy to 475,000 households while reducing carbon emissions by nearly 1 million tones annually.