UTEC Partnership in Saudi Arabia

Image courtesy Acteon

UTEC Survey Asia, a Geo-services brand in Acteon’s Data and Robotics division, has entered a strategic agency agreement with Front End, a 100% Saudi-owned company providing advanced products and solutions to the offshore energy industry.

This partnership strengthens UTEC’s presence in the Saudi Arabian energy and geoscience subsea survey market, with Front End as its partner.
Front End’s companies specialize in renewable energy, oil field services, information and communication technology, building materials, infrastructure, industrial, maritime services and manpower supply for diverse economic sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and neighbouring countries.

Front End will play a pivotal role in UTEC’s growing presence in Saudi Arabia, by promoting survey services across new developments in the Red Sea, helping with logistics and obtaining licenses and permits.

