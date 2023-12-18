Installation of Saint-Brieuc Offshore Wind Turbines Fully Completed

Ailes Marines, a fully-owned subsidiary of Iberdrola, has completed the installation of all 62 wind turbines that form the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France.

Less than three years after the start of construction and installation works, the last 8MW offshore wind turbine was installed on its jacket foundation on December 17, 2023 by Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

The commissioning of the 496MW offshore wind farm is currently ongoing and will continue until the first quarter of 2024.

To complete the operation, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s jack-up vessel Brave Tern, which was used for the installation of the turbines, completed 18 rotations from Le Havre, where the turbines have been built in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s factory.

The Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm will supply clean energy for 835,000 people in France, or 9% of total electricity consumption in Brittany, according to developers.

“We are particularly proud of the work carried out by our teams within the time frame initially announced. Iberdrola once again demonstrates its ability to carry out a large-scale project, here in Brittany, and at the same time confirms its status as a leader in offshore wind power.

“Saint-Brieuc is the first French offshore wind farm and the fourth in Europe developed and built by the group. Iberdrola is currently building the East Anglia 3 farm in the United Kingdom with a capacity of 1.4GW and the Vineyard farm in the United States with 80MW.

“In total, Iberdrola has invested more than $10.9 billion (€10 billion) to fully finance its offshore wind farms around the world and install them within the announced deadlines,” said Stéphane Alain Riou, Offshore Wind Director for Iberdrola France.