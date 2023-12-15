Serica Prolongs Services Deal with Odfjell Technology

Odfjell Technology on Friday said it has been awarded a two-year contract extension from Serica Energy for the provision of storage, preservation, maintenance and platform drilling services on the Bruce platform in the UK North Sea.

This extension will see the contract through until November 2025.

Stuart Sutherland, Country Manager UK, said, “This contract extension demonstrates the continued commitment between our companies in supporting the Bruce platform. Looking forward, we see this as an opportunity for Odfjell Technology to support further operations through the integration of our three business areas, offering streamlined service delivery.”

The Bruce field is a producing asset located in blocks 9/9a, 9/8a and 9/9b in the Northern North Sea.

Average production of around 7,200 boe/d net to Serica in the first half of 2023. Gas is exported via the Frigg pipeline to the St Fergus terminal and liquids exported via the Forties Pipeline System.

Partners include operator Serica with a 98% stake, as well as BP and Total, each holding 1%.