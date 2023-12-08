COP28 Draft Text Sets New Options on Fossil Fuel Phase Out

The U.N. climate agency published a new draft of its COP28 agreement on Friday which included a range of options for the future of fossil fuel use, the most contentious issue at the summit.
Over the next few days countries are expected to focus on the issue in hopes of reaching a consensus before the summit's scheduled end on Dec. 12.
The options included in the text, which is still under negotiation, were for the final deal to call upon countries to "take further action in this critical decade towards":
The document also set out an option for a "rapid phase out of unabated coal power this decade and an immediate cessation of the permitting of new unabated coal power generation". The other option for this paragraph was to include no text on the issue.
Elsewhere the draft offers an option to call either for "the phase out of fossil fuel subsidies that do not address energy poverty or just transition", or to include no text on the issue.
(Reuters - Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Katy Daigle)