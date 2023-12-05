Indonesia OKs Plan for Rokan Block

Indonesia has approved a $238.71 million development plan for steamflood enhanced oil recovery in the Rokan block, the country's upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said. The first development phase of the Rantaubais field in Rokan block has a potential additional oil reserve of 11 million barrels, which could produce 5,500 barrel per day (BPD) at its peak, SKK Migas deputy Benny Lubiantara said in a statement. Indonesia's Pertamina operated the Rokan block since August 2021 after Chevron's contract in the block expired and government awarded the block to Pertamina. The block started production in 1951.