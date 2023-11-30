Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ABS Supports Edison Chouest with Sustainability Reporting

(L to R): Keegan Plaskon, ABS Director, Business Development; Bryan Rouse, Edison Chouest Offshore, Sustainability Coordinator; and Stergios Stamopoulos, ABS Manager, Sustainability; at the 2023 International WorkBoat Show in New Orleans.
ABS is working with offshore support vessel operator Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) on its decarbonization journey with greenhouse gas inventory and sustainability reporting services. ECO has nearly 300 vessels.

ABS specialists have been working with the ECO team since 2022 providing a gap analysis for the ECO environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report using the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Framework.

This led to a full sustainability reporting project in 2023, where ABS supplied technical guidance on the GRI Framework, a comprehensive materiality assessment, report writing and graphic design.

In 2024, ABS and ECO intend to continue this collaboration with ABS providing additional technical reporting guidance.

“It’s ECO and ABS’s collective commitment to transparency and environmental and social stewardship that led us to collaborate with ABS on sustainability reports that set a new standard in corporate responsibility,” said Bryan Rousse, ECO Sustainability Coordinator.

