Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ørsted Secures Korean Offshore Wind License

Source: Ørsted
Source: Ørsted

Ørsted has secured approval for a 1.6 GW Electricity Business License from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea.

The license grants Ørsted exclusive development rights for a gigawatt-scale offshore wind project 70 kilometers off the coast of Incheon City, Korea. The project has the potential to support Incheon City’s net-zero target with a capacity to provide renewable energy to over a million households whilst reducing carbon emissions by approximately 4 million tonnes annually.

The country aims to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Per Mejnert Kristensen, President of Ørsted Asia Pacific, says: “At Ørsted, we’re pleased to secure our first Electricity Business License in Korea. We now look forward to help accelerate the country’s green energy transition and support Incheon’s ambitions as a hub for renewable power. Ørsted has unparalleled capabilities for delivering large-scale offshore wind power projects and we have a strong track record working with Korean suppliers in our global portfolio over the past decade. This collaboration will ensure the Incheon project leads the way for a thriving offshore wind industry, capable of generating clean energy reliably, attracting long-term investments and creating jobs in Korea.”

The next steps include environmental impact assessments, site investigations and preparations for participating in Korea’s annual fixed price wind auction. Subject to the successful outcome of these processes and Ørsted taking the final investment decision, the project is expected to be completed in the early 2030s.

Offshore Industry News Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Source: Offshore Colocation Forum

UK Offshore Wind and CCS Colocation Projects Underway
Credit: Havfram

Havfram Secures Loan for Offshore Wind Vessel Construction

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Investors Bet Against OPEC+ Raising Oil Prices

Investors Bet Against OPEC+ Ra

Video

NOAA is Hiring Mariners

NOAA is Hiring Mariners

Current News

Ørsted Secures Korean Offshore Wind License

Ørsted Secures Korean Offshore

Equinor Names California Floating Wind Project

Equinor Names California Float

Equinor Sells Nigerian Business to Chappal Energies

Equinor Sells Nigerian Busines

Gazelle Wind Power Appoints U.S. Wind Finance Pioneer as CFO

Gazelle Wind Power Appoints U.

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine