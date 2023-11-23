Havfram Wind and IWS in Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Collab

Integrated Wind Solutions ASA (“IWS”) has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, IWS Fleet AS and IWS Fleet Management entered into a strategic cooperation with offshore wind installation firm Havfram Wind.

This collaboration involves IWS providing technical management services to Havfram Wind’s two offshore wind turbine installation vessels (“WTIVs”) with scheduled delivery in 2025.

These WTIVs are designed to install turbines exceeding 300 meters in tip height and to handle foundations weighing up to 3,000 tonnes in water depths of up to 70 meters.

IWS and Havfram Wind will take joint ownership of Havfram Fleet Management AS (“HFM”) and IWS will provide management- and technical- resources to HFM.

HFM will be responsible for the technical management of the WTIVs.

"Both parties will share their technical expertise into HFM and great synergies are expected from the operation of a range of vessels across the offshore wind value chain. Additionally, IWS Fleet Management AS continues to provide technical management services to two LNG carriers," Integrated Wind Solutions ASA.

Christopher Andersen Heidenreich, COO of Integrated Wind Solutions ASA and Managing Director of IWS Fleet AS, commented on the collaboration: “Our strategic partnership with Havfram Wind is a testament to our distinguished technical expertise and capabilities in the offshore wind sector. With this collaboration, along with our existing fleet, we are very motivated to deliver high-quality and efficient operations across the renewable energy landscape.”

Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind said: “High-quality technical management is essential when commencing operations of our fleet of Wind Turbine Installation Vessels. IWS has a long history and a proven track record within ship management of advanced assets and is the perfect fit for Havfram Wind. In a broader perspective, this collaboration is yet another affirmation to our clients that Havfram Wind is going to deliver the highest quality of transport and installation services to the offshore wind industry.”